BlackRock Inc. Has $221.69 Million Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.90% of Immunovant worth $221,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 78.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 89.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 80.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

IMVT stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

