BlackRock Inc. Has $222.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.16% of Mesa Laboratories worth $222,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total value of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,738,930 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLAB. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $277.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.71 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

