BlackRock Inc. Has $225.60 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.79% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $225,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,437,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

