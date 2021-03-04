BlackRock Inc. Has $226.15 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.37% of Upwork worth $226,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Upwork by 613.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

UPWK stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.80 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

