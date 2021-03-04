BlackRock Inc. Has $231.69 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.75% of Sally Beauty worth $231,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,881,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

