BlackRock Inc. Has $236.73 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.57% of FuelCell Energy worth $236,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $15.76 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

