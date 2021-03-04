BlackRock Inc. Has $237.70 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.14% of TripAdvisor worth $237,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 145,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

