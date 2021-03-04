BlackRock Inc. Has $238.78 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.40% of EnPro Industries worth $238,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

