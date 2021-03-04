BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.52% of Park National worth $231,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Park National by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Park National by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PRK opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

