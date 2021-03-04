BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.23% of Acacia Communications worth $222,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

