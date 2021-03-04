BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of Ares Management worth $231,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 944,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,041,469 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.