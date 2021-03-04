BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.58% of Carpenter Technology worth $217,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE CRS opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $45.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

