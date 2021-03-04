BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.12% of Lindsay worth $225,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

