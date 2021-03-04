BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.70% of James River Group worth $221,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of JRVR opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.