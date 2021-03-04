BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.17% of Minerals Technologies worth $235,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King boosted their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

