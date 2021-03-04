BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.68% of Colony Capital worth $224,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Realty Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLNY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

