BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,525,202 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of BOX worth $234,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BOX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

BOX stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

