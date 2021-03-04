BlackRock Inc. Purchases 812,119 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Cloudera worth $229,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cloudera by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

