BlackRock Inc. Purchases 90,019 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.90% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $232,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

