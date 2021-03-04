BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.85% of International Bancshares worth $233,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.