BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.19% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $229,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 836,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 169,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

