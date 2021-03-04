BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.24% of Independence Realty Trust worth $232,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

