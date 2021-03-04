BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.64% of Virtusa worth $226,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTU. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,015,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at $15,834,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,562,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of VRTU opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

