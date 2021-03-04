BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.84% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $216,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 359,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.