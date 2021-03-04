BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.08% of Ultra Clean worth $215,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,014 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

