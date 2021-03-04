BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,563 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.52% of Unity Software worth $215,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 784.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

