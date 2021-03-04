BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,151 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Morningstar worth $236,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Morningstar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.86, for a total transaction of $2,634,885.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,986,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,244,245.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,830 shares of company stock worth $33,544,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $230.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

