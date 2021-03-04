BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period.

BAF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,312. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

