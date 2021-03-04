BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,398. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.