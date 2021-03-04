BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 81.1% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

MPA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,029. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.