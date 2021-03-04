BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MQY opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

