BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $801.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

