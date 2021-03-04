BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

