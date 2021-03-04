Blakecoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 28% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $55,771.51 and $36.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,024.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.12 or 0.03175695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00373759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.85 or 0.01040821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.00444633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00376877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00249393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022621 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

