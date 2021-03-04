Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Cap Achieves $642,609.34

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $642,609.34 and approximately $260.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.