Blockpass 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,942.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Blockpass has a market cap of $884,275.54 and $1,942.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.