Blocktix 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Blocktix has a total market cap of $562,312.88 and $4.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix (CRYPTO:TIX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix Token Trading

