BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $325,231.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $325,231.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars.

