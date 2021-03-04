Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.44 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $105,810.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

