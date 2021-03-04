Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 334,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,044. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,747 shares of company stock worth $15,965,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after acquiring an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

