Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.8% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.63. 958,433 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.