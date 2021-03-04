BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.88, but opened at $44.94. BlueLinx shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 4,937 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,547,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $374.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.