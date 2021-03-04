Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Blueprint Medicines worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

