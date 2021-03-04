Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Tops $0.23

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $62.23 million and $25.70 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,424,812 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

