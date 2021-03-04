BMO Capital Markets Boosts Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$6.50

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE:FEC traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,373. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

