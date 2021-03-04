BMO Capital Markets Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to $12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

ARESF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 5,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

