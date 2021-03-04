BMO Capital Markets Increases Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$17.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:ET traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.77.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.