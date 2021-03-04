BMO Capital Markets Increases Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$17.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of TSE:ET traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.77.
In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
