BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $8.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEGEF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 43,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,859. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

