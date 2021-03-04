BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$14.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.59. 459,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,916. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.