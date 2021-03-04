BMO Capital Markets Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$36.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZZZ. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.75. 210,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.03. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

